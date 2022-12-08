Angmering @ Christmas sees launch of Christmas memory tree for village

Angmering @ Christmas saw the launch of a Christmas memory tree for the village and it is now covered in tags paying tribute to lost loved ones.

The Angmering Parish Council event on December 2 saw crowds having a good time in The Square and village centre, with a queue for Santa's Grotto from start to finish.

The memory tree was sponsored by Angmering Grange, the new residential, dementia and nursing home being built in Roundstone Lane.

Kate Fitches, customer relationship manager, said: "We were delighted to be involved in this year’s Christmas event and it was so lovely to see people sharing their Christmas memories and tributes on the tree.

The Angmering Grange team, Ray, Kate, Natalie, Colin, David and Tracey with Bognor Regis town crier Jane Smith and Nikki Hamilton-Street, chair of Angmering Parish Council. Picture: Liz Finlayson/Vervate

"We’re so grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from the Angmering community so far and we’re looking forward to continue working in partnership together with local charities and businesses.”

The parish council said it was lovely to see so many people having a great time at Angmering @ Christmas.

Tracy Lees, office manager, said: “The parish council are delighted to be working with Angmering Grange, who have provided a beautiful centre piece for the Angmering village this Christmas. We look forward to our ongoing relationship and working together in the coming years.”

Christmas memories and tributes can be added to the feature tree in the village until Saturday, December 24.

