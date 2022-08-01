Angmering Cycling Club pedals more than twice the target distance at CYCALL fundraising day in Worthing

Members of CYCALL were joined by members of Angmering Cycling Club for the fundraising day on Saturday, July 16.

The cyclists had all challenged themselves to complete 440 laps to represent the distance between Brooklands Park and Ouistreham, which is twinned with Angmering.

Martine Walters, founder of CYCALL, said: "On a very sunny day, they completed this challenge in just over an hour, so Tanya Collins, who is a trustee of CYCALL, extended the challenge to include a return journey back to Brooklands Park.

Members of CYCALL were joined by members of Angmering Cycling Club for the fundraising day on Saturday, July 16. Picture: Kate Henwood Photography

"Again, when this was completed, they collectively decided to try for 1,000 laps – the grand total was 1,010 laps, which equates to 252.5 miles. Phew!"

There were plenty of outdoor games to keep everyone occupied, a raffle and Guess the Name of the Doll. The Bird Box provided refreshments and Cyclo Analysis ran a busy Dr Bike session, with Matt Shaw giving 20 bikes a free health check and making basic repairs.

Martine said: "The day was a lovely community event. Kate Henwood took some great photographs, which ensures that there are lovely memories to look back over.

"We are so grateful to everyone who supported CYCALL and Angmering Cycling Club. We raised an amazing total of £1,436.

"Angmering Cycling Club has chosen CYCALL as their Charity of the Year and it has been a delight getting to know their members. Simon Donlevy volunteers for CYCALL and is also a member of ACC, so it has been a perfect partnership."

CYCALL is a volunteer-led charity and has 23 adapted bikes, including a wheelchair bike, a four-seater bike and a hand-propelled bike. If you are interested in using an adapted bike, visit cycall.info