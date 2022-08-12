Angmering Flower and Produce Show makes triumphant return at new venue

Almost a year ago, show organisers put in a plea to Angmering Parish Council as they felt they could no longer produce a show after two years of Covid-19 restrictions and having lost the beautiful Pigeon House venue, where it had been held for 26 years. Angmering Community Centre was straightaway offered, free of charge, as without it the show would not have got underway, and a new committee was then formed.

Jenny Blake, treasurer, said on behalf of the new committee: "After many ups and downs, the new show finally took place on July 23 and indeed far exceeded everyone’s expectations. There was a real buzz around the hall. Many thanks go to all those who entered and those who supported us in other ways to make it a really special day. There were many very positive comments, which has given us the impetus to do it all again next year, maybe on a grander scale, so watch this space."

Cup winners were announced to a packed hall. Trophy winners were: Carol Greaves, most points in roses; Barbara Hempenstall, best flower exhibit; Lesley Partridge, most points in flower classes, runner-up best flower exhibit, hanging baskets and most points in floral art; Sarah Hill and David Stubbings, Peter Millam Sweet Pea Cup; Jeffrey Masters, best pot plant; Cherry Redding and Bridget Kearns, fruit; Angmering Allotmenteers, Rucklidge Vegetable Cup; Ann Hampson, best vegetable exhibit, crafts and fun classes; June Savory, best floral art; Blakey Winterflood Jones, cookery and baking; Mike Pearn, art and photography. Visit www.angmeringflowershow.co.uk for the full results.

1. Angmering Flower and Produce Show Angmering Flower and Produce Show makes a triumphant return at a new venue Photo: Guy Partington, Angmering Camera Club Photo Sales

