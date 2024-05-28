Angmering woman hosts last 'super sale' after 30 years of fundraising for St Barnabas House hospice

Freda Smith has been supporting the hospice through sales at her home since her husband, Gerald Smith, passed away, because she was so grateful for the care they provided in his final days.

This year, Freda turned 90 and decided the fundraising sale in May would be her last.

Granddaughter Sarah King said: "She has raised an inspiring amount so far over the years and is aiming to hit the £20,000 mark. Me and my family have set up a JustGiving page to try and get her past her target. I know this would mean the world to her.

"St Barnabas House is the hospice that looked after our grandpa Gerald Smith in his final days. They provided exceptional care for him as well as my grandma during such a difficult time.

"By raising money over the years, Grandma has helped St Barnabas House continue to provide this necessary care for other adults with life-limiting illnesses as well as their families.

"With your help we can smash that goal and get to see our amazing Grandma so incredibly happy. We are very proud of her and can't wait to be able to present this last bit of money to her."

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-king-1713278316356 to make a donation.

Sarah said the sale went very well and a 'thank you' get together is planned for Sunday, when the final total will be announced to Freda, with representatives of St Barnabas House present.

1 . Freda Smith sale for St Barnabas House (6).jpg Angmering woman Freda Smith has been supporting St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing for 30 years and has held her last 'super sale' in a bid to hit the £20,000 mark Photo: Sarah King

2 . Freda Smith sale for St Barnabas House (5).jpg Angmering woman Freda Smith has been supporting St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing for 30 years and has held her last 'super sale' in a bid to hit the £20,000 mark Photo: Sarah King

3 . Freda Smith sale for St Barnabas House (3).jpg Angmering woman Freda Smith has been supporting St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing for 30 years and has held her last 'super sale' in a bid to hit the £20,000 mark Photo: Sarah King

4 . Freda Smith sale for St Barnabas House (4).jpg Angmering woman Freda Smith has been supporting St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing for 30 years and has held her last 'super sale' in a bid to hit the £20,000 mark Photo: Sarah King