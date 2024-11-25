Animal abandonment cases in Sussex increase over past three years, new RSPCA figures show

Figures released by the RSPCA has shown the number of animals abandoned in England and Wales during the winter period has increased by 51% in just three years.

The charity has released the new statistics to highlight the battle frontline rescuers face ahead of what is expected to be another bleak winter for thousands of animals as part of its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign.

In West Sussex, latest figures show the number of abandonment reports to the RSPCA for 2023 was 201 up from 155 in 2021 when the cost of living crisis began - a 30% increase.

In East Sussex, latest figures show the number of abandonment reports to the RSPCA for 2023 was 198 up from 213 in 2021 when the cost of living crisis began - an 8% increase.

The RSPCA received 3,071 animal abandonment reports during the winter period (November to January 2021). Last winter (November 2023 to January 2024) this rose to a staggering 4,630 pets who were reported to have been left to fend for themselves - which is a staggering 51% increase.

In total 20,999 abandonment reports were made to the charity’s emergency line in 2023 and according to latest 2024 figures (available up until the end of October) 19,067 have been reported this year - which, if the trend continues, will be almost 23,000 reports.

Before the cost of living crisis the number of reported abandonments during 2020 stood at 16,118 reports - showing a 30% rise in calls in just three years.

In Chichester, a seven-month-old spaniel cross was found by a member of the public on Hook Lane on November 14 last year. She was taken to a local vet for treatment and the incident was reported to the RSPCA.

The brown and white puppy was microchipped but the registered owner said he sold her five months ago.

RSPCA Inspector Andrew Kirby, who launched an investigation said: “It is really sad that she was dumped in this way - she was severely malnourished and anything could have happened to her. When the vets weighed her she was only 2kg.

“We have not found the person responsible for leaving her in such a state but happily she was rehomed and is loving her new life”.

“So please Join the Christmas Rescue and together we will bring joy and safety to animals. For thousands of terrified and injured animals, we’ll turn the worst suffering into the best Christmas yet – because it will be the one where their lives change forever, and the start of many happier Christmases to come.”

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of calls reporting pet abandonment to our emergency line during winter with an eye-watering 51% rise in three years. Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

“We are seeing many pets left in their own filth - with no food or water, no-one to care for them and no idea if anyone will come to help them.

“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals, rehabilitate them and find them new homes - but to continue this life-saving work we need your help.”