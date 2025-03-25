Animal mischief at East Sussex care home as lambs and chicks visit residents

Residents at a care home in East Sussex experienced some animal mischief recently when lambs and chicks came to visit.

Lydfords care home in East Hoathly had the furry and fluffy guests in the lounge when Pet Pals Therapy arrived.

The care home said residents got to stroke and feed the lambs and had chance to hold the tiny chicks.

General Manager Anthony said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their cute visitors.”

He said: “We knew that having the lambs here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some don’t want to go on outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Brenda said: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam among us.”

Lydfords care home is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care and dementia care for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.