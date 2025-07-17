Animal rescue centre's plea after 'devastating' Chichester-area fire

One of the pigs at the Old Garden Animal Rescue Centre

The Old Garden Animal Rescue Centre on Highleigh Road, in Chichester, has issued a desperate plea for support after a ‘devastating’ fire earlier this week.

The fire, which took place on Monday, July 14, destroyed several buildings and killed a number of animals, according to owner Irene Clarke.

"The aviary caught alight, we lost our pigeon loft, our main shed, six or seven sheds behind that; my car, my van were both all done up – we lost quite a few birds, too,” she said.

"It’s sickening. I just feel devastated. 23 years we’ve run this place. We don't have insurance because it’s too expensive; everything we did, we did it on a voluntary basis.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue also confirmed the details of the blaze, adding: “We were called at 12.51pm on Monday 14 July to reports of a fire involving an outbuilding at a property off Highleigh Road in Sidlesham. Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival found the building well alight and spreading to a caravan. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work bringing the fire under control using two high pressure hose reels and a jet.Drivers were urged to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely, while residents living nearby were urged to keep their windows and doors closed. Firefighters remained on scene turning over and damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hotpots. Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this fire which is believed to have begun accidentally.”

The rescue centre rehomes any animal in need – ducks, geese, turkeys, sheep and pigs – but Irene says the damage caused by the fire could make continuing to do so impossible. To help, she’s asking anyone with the means to dig deep and donate, allowing her team to rebuild from the ashes and support the animals under their care.

“We want to get out there and try to rebuild what we’ve lost,” she added. “I’ve still got loads of birds to look after, but all the top ends are completely destroyed. It would mean so much if people could help; people around here are lovely. Where we’ve been going for twenty years, we’ve had a lot of support in the past. We’ve had children, schools, people with disabilities come out to see us; and it’s always free, we don’t charge anything for people to come in.”

The Old Garden Animal Rescue Centre is open six days a week from 8am to 4pm, off Highfield Road near Sidlesham. To find out more about the team, get in touch, or donate, visit www.facebook.com/p/The-Old-Gardens-Animal-Rescue-Centre-100058955180137/.