Animal rescuers save bird trapped in Eastbourne Wetherspoons

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) attended the incident in Cornfield Road on Thursday, February 24.

Lead rescuer Ellie Langridge said, “The bird was lively and the area it could fly around was quite large.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Luckily the netting was not too high for our rescue nets.”

READ THIS: Deer found tangled in electric fencing near Herstmonceux

The other rescuers involved were Jack Wood and Sandra Furner – a student from Plumpton College on work experience.

The lead rescuer added, “There is a degree of skill but also luck in these rescues.

“It luckily didn’t take us too long before we managed to get the bird into one of our nets, it was then urgent to get a second net over the top in order to prevent the bird escaping.

Ellie Langridge checks the sparrowhawk before release. Picture from East Sussex WRAS SUS-220225-140423001

“The net was then lowered to the ground where Sandra could secure the bird in a carrier.”

WRAS said after an assessment of the bird, the sparrowhawk was taken outside to a suitable location for release.

Miss Langridge added, “The bird shot off as soon as the carrier was opened and straight up into a tree.