The charity's animals currently available for rehoming are listed below and on the Wadars website. To enquire about one of the cats, dogs or rabbits, see the website for more details.
Wadars ensures any animal in its care is microchipped, vaccinated, neutered and administered flea and worm treatment before it is ready for adoption.
1. Mocha
Mocha is a 'young at heart' ten-year-old Shar Pei with a wonderful, gentle temperament. Mocha is used to children, quite active and enjoys her walks. However, she does pull a little at first on the lead, so could benefit from some training.
Photo: Wadars
2. Rex
Rex is a friendly, sociable boy who is fine with other dogs and children. He does not like to be left alone and would benefit from a home where he will have company for most of the time.
Photo: Wadars
3. Pixie
Wadars describes Pixie as 'a little madam'. With bags of attitude and personality, she is a little dog who often thinks she is a Rottweiler. Anything new has to be gently introduced to gain Pixie’s confidence and respect, but once she knows you she can be quite affectionate and submissive. She is looking for an adult-only home.
Photo: Wadars
4. Bear
Bear is a super-big and super-friendly boy. He is best described as a gentle giant, who is good with people and other dogs. Unfortunately though, he doesn’t know his own strength. Most of the time he walks nicely on the lead. However, if his nose decides to take him off in another direction, he forgets that you’re on the other end of the lead and tends to take you with him. Bear has a lovely temperament, bags of personality and much to offer. However, he is very strong and is not used to being around young children.
Photo: Wadars