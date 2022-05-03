4. Bear

Bear is a super-big and super-friendly boy. He is best described as a gentle giant, who is good with people and other dogs. Unfortunately though, he doesn’t know his own strength. Most of the time he walks nicely on the lead. However, if his nose decides to take him off in another direction, he forgets that you’re on the other end of the lead and tends to take you with him. Bear has a lovely temperament, bags of personality and much to offer. However, he is very strong and is not used to being around young children.

Photo: Wadars