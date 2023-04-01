Animals had to be rescued after a fire broke out in stables near Eastbourne yesterday evening (Friday, March 31).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at just before 6.35pm to reports of a fire affecting an agricultural building on Jevington Road in Wannock.

A spokesperson said: “Four fires engines were sent to the scene along with officers and found a barn used as stables well alight. It is believed to have started in a generator.

“All animals were released and accounted for. Crews used breathing apparatus, jets and firefighting foam.”

Fire