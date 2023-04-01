Edit Account-Sign Out
Animals rescued after fire breaks out in stables near Eastbourne

Animals had to be rescued after a fire broke out in stables near Eastbourne yesterday evening (Friday, March 31).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:08 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 08:09 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at just before 6.35pm to reports of a fire affecting an agricultural building on Jevington Road in Wannock.

A spokesperson said: “Four fires engines were sent to the scene along with officers and found a barn used as stables well alight. It is believed to have started in a generator.

“All animals were released and accounted for. Crews used breathing apparatus, jets and firefighting foam.”

Most Popular
Fire
ESFRS added that a re-inspection of the building is due to take place this morning (Saturday, April 1).

