Annual canvass for electoral registration is underway in Arun District

Residents in Arun District Council might soon receive an important letter, as the annual canvass for electoral registration gets underway.
By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Jun 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 18:26 BST

To start the process, Arun District Council is sending letters to around 7,000 households over the month to come. Those who receive a letter will need to respond to it by 30 July 2023. It is a legal obligation to respond and helps makes sure the council has up to date information about who is living at which address at the present time.

Those who do not receive a letter in July will be contacted via email or letter in September. The council will share more information about this closer to the time. This marks a departure from the methods previously used to conduct the canvass, as the council builds on its experience to make the process more efficient.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The annual canvass has changed in recent years, and we have built on our experiences to improve the process. It is important to read the letters or emails we send very carefully – these will tell you what you need to do.

The Arun civic centre. Photo: Steve Robards.The Arun civic centre. Photo: Steve Robards.
The Arun civic centre. Photo: Steve Robards.

“It is also important that you do not register to vote if you have already registered. If your name is on the letter you receive, then you are already on the electoral register. If you’re not registered, your name will not appear on the letter. If that is the case, easiest way to register is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or we can send you information in the post explaining how to do this.”

