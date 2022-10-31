This year’s shop is located next to Calendar Club in Swan Square and will be open every day until Remembrance Sunday on November 13, staffed by the local Royal British Legion team and their volunteers.

Centre Manager Gill Buchanan said: “Swan Walk Shopping Centre is once again delighted to be hosting the 2022 Horsham Royal British Legion Poppy Shop.”

Joe Lyons, Poppy Appeal organiser for the Royal British Legion’s Horsham branch, said: “In Horsham our local branch is operating Poppy selling stands in Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s with the kind permission of the management and enthusiastic support and assistance of the staff.

Horsham Poppy Appeal stand in Swan Walk Shopping Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are maintaining a main base in Swan Walk Shopping Centre and I am very grateful to Gill Buchanan and her staff for welcoming us and making it happen. Horsham branch has placed collecting boxes and poppies with numerous businesses around town who again as in previous years are extremely co-operative.

“We have been running the Poppy Appeal now since 27th October and so far have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Horsham. We are taking cash donations but also at our main four collection points we are able to use cashless card donations electronically.