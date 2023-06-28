Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club has reflected on another successful year of supporting the community locally, as well as internationally.

The Rotary year runs from July 1 and as part of the club's annual report for 2022-23, Christine Bohea has looked back on a busy year of raising funds, supporting local, national and international charities and having lots of fun.

One of the biggest fundraising events was the Christmas Craft Fair at the Shoreham Centre on November 26, which was opened by Tim Loughton. All the money raised went to St Barnabas House and Independent Lives.

Club members had fun doing the annual Christmas collections with Father Christmas and his elves around the streets of Shoreham in December, and were surprised with snow while touring near Hammy Lane!

The club supplied a beech tree to be planted by the house captains in the grounds of Glebe Primary School in Southwick in February. The tree formed part of the Queen's Green Canopy.

The same month, a donation was made to Shoreham NCI for urgent refurbishment of critically-important Channel 16 radio equipment, needed for marine emergencies.

In March, a donation to help victims of the Turkish earthquake disaster was made in person to the Izmit Rotary Club. One of the members travelled to Turkey after making contact with the club and presented the donation to its president. The money funded five family tents for earthquake victims.

Later that month, as part of Dementia Awareness Week, the club sponsored materials for classes at Shoreham Pottery for those living with dementia and memory problems. The sessions were organised by Cherry Tolcher from Love to Move, a British Gymnastics Foundation programme.

At the end of April, members helped out with refreshments and all-important directions to support the Three Forts Challenge, which runs north from Hill Barn to Cissbury Ring, then east towards Coombes, Botolphs and the River Adur crossing, on to Devil’s Dyke and back to the start via Chanctonbury Ring. On Monday, race director Mike Airey handed over a cheque for £6,000 to Ferring Country Centre on behalf of the Three Forts Challenge and a cheque for £700 was presented to Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club as a thank you.

Two weeks ago, members had a wonderful day litter picking on Shoreham Beach with five other local Rotary clubs and Friends of Shoreham Beach. Together, they collected 15kg of rubbish on the Shoreham Beach LNR.

1 . Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club 2022 - 2023 annual report Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club has reflected on another successful year of supporting the community locally, as well as internationally Photo: Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club

2 . Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club 2022 - 2023 annual report The Christmas Craft Fair in November was opened by Tim Loughton and money raised was donated to St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and Independent Lives Photo: Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club

3 . Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club 2022 - 2023 annual report Club members had fun doing the Christmas collections around Shoreham Photo: Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club

4 . Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club 2022 - 2023 annual report The club made a donation to plant a tree at Glebe Primary School in Southwick for the Queen’s Green Canopy Photo: Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club

Next Page Page 1 of 3