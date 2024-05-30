The event, which has been going for decades, takes place at Grange Gardens from Monday to Friday, June 17-21, starting at 7.30pm each evening.

Ian Martin, event coordinator, The Rotary Club of Lewes, said the Rotary Club’s tournament has been ‘a much loved annual fixture since the 1960s’.

He said it ‘attracts large crowds of fun loving participants and supporters with 128 teams of six entered this year’.

Ian said: "Local businesses support the event through sponsorship and advertising, and Waterloo and Commercial Square Bonfire Societies brilliantly supply food and drink respectively. All money raised goes to help The Rotary Club in its support of charities and local people in need. Why not come and join the fun?”

The Rotary Club of Lewes said the event originally started with six lanes and has expanded over the years to operate 16 lanes. They said more than 100 local teams take part and the town mayor traditionally bowls the first ball on Monday night.

The highest scoring teams during the week take part in the Friday night finals and there is a Ladies competition on the Friday night too, as well as one for the best pub, bonfire and service club teams. The Rotary Club said the winners of the Pub, Bonfire, and Service will be those who had the highest score from Monday to Thursday.

The Rotary Club added that the nightly gate collection of money is divided between the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital and St Peter & St James Hospice.

People can get entry forms by emailing [email protected]. Each team should have six players who each bowl three balls three times with teams playing two games each night.

A Rotary Club spokesperson said: “All bowls will be bowled underarm only from the cross mat. Rebounds off the backboard count and skittles resting on the side or backboards are treated as being knocked down, if all skittles are knocked down with fewer than three balls then the skittles should be stood up and the score with the remaining balls is added on. Each team is responsible for setting up the skittles following their turn. All players and spectators must be behind the bowling line while play is in progress to comply with insurance conditions. All players are responsible for the safety of others. No one under the age of 16 may take part unless supervised by a responsible adult and approval is given by the organisers.”

The club said local businesses and groups can give additional income to the event through sponsorship with a £50 annual contribution to the charitable fund. They said this support is acknowledged with 900x600mm name boards on scaffolding hoarding at the rear of the bowling lanes. Email [email protected] for details. For general enquiries email Ian Martin email: [email protected].

The Rotary Club said the number of teams progressing to Friday night finals will be decided by the organisers and announced each night. Teams may substitute players for finals night.The organisers said they reserve the right to change the name of any team if needed and ‘especially if it is likely to cause offence’. No alcohol may be brought onto the site either and people must purchase alcohol on the site. Entry fees are non refundable.

