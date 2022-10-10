Annual wargaming show returns to Bognor Regis

Dubbed ‘Battleground Bognor’, the event is set to take place on Saturday, October 22 at the Westmeads Community Centre between 11am and 4pm.

Organised by the Bognor Regis Military Modelling and Wargaming Society, the event has been going on for 25 years and it’s one of the biggest in the society’s calendar.

With a range of wargames on display, the event is designed to give newcomers to the hobby a chance to try it out for themselves. Guests will be free to trial a range of historical wargames, covering conflicts from Roman era to the Second World War and beyond.

Battleground Bognor

There’s also a chance to try out the other side of the hobby – modelling. Organisers say the event will feature a range of detailed models painted by the club’s experienced members, and newcomers will get a chance to build and paint something for themselves.

With specialist traders on hand to deal in all-things wargaming, there’s also plenty of reason for seasoned players to come along.

Organiser and society member Stuart Jordan said the event is a great chance to find out more about wargaming, which he described as a real source of comfort during the pandemic.

"This is a great introduction to what we do, we’re always looking for new members,” he said. “Hobbies were one of those things that sustained a lot of people during the covid period. It was important for a lot of people’s mental health, it was important to have something to do to take their mind off what was happening in the wider world.”

For Mr Jordan, wargaming is a chance to manifest his creativity: “Some people think it’s very strict and you have to follow all these rules, but it’s not as complicated as it first seems. We never turn people away, and we try to accommodate new players as much as possible. These days there are games for everything. If you’re interested in history, or fantasy, or sci-fi you can sort of work that into it. For me it’s just the creativity of it all.”