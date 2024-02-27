Another delay hits plans to open new £20million Mid Sussex school
Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill was due to open in September last year but the opening was put back to December – then again to March this year.
But West Sussex County Council says it cannot now say exactly when it will open. It says it is ‘extremely disappointed to announce that, despite reassurances from the contractor, Woodlands Meed College has still not been completed to a satisfactory level for handover.’
A fight to build the new school, for youngsters with special needs, has been ongoing since 2012. Planning permission was granted in 2021 and it had been originally hoped to finish construction and for children to move in by January 2023.
But the county council says it can now not yet confirm timescales for when it might open.
A spokesperson said: “Council officers have reviewed the contractor’s progress in the last week and there are significant issues outstanding that need to be resolved.
“These include issues with the vinyl floor coverings, external brickwork and tiles around the hydrotherapy pool, along with other significant matters that need to be resolved before the building can be taken over.
“The council’s frustration remains that of the staff, parents and the pupils over the uncertainty, and we are sorry that we cannot yet confirm timescales.
“As we have stated before, we will not accept a handover of the site from the contractor until it is in a suitable condition for pupils and staff to move into safely and without further disruption.”