Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill was due to open in September last year but the opening was put back to December – then again to March this year.

But West Sussex County Council says it cannot now say exactly when it will open. It says it is ‘extremely disappointed to announce that, despite reassurances from the contractor, Woodlands Meed College has still not been completed to a satisfactory level for handover.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fight to build the new school, for youngsters with special needs, has been ongoing since 2012. Planning permission was granted in 2021 and it had been originally hoped to finish construction and for children to move in by January 2023.

West Sussex County Council has said it cannot now confirm when the new Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill will open

But the county council says it can now not yet confirm timescales for when it might open.

A spokesperson said: “Council officers have reviewed the contractor’s progress in the last week and there are significant issues outstanding that need to be resolved.

“These include issues with the vinyl floor coverings, external brickwork and tiles around the hydrotherapy pool, along with other significant matters that need to be resolved before the building can be taken over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council’s frustration remains that of the staff, parents and the pupils over the uncertainty, and we are sorry that we cannot yet confirm timescales.