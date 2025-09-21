'Another important gateway'- London Gatwick welcomes Government's approval of airport's £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans

London Gatwick has welcomed the Government’s approval of their £2.2 billion Northern Runway plans.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander published a letter a of approval on Sunday, September 21, saying the plans were a ‘no brainer’ and she posted on X: “Expanding @gatwick_airport is the right thing to do. Along with new jobs for the area, this project will bring significant national economic benefits, helping deliver our Plan for Change.”

The plans will see 100,000 more flights at Gatwick, creating around 14,000 jobs and and inject £1 billion into the region's economy every year.

It could also could help unlock £275m a year for the Sussex visitor economy, as the region looks to attract more high-value international tourists.

Stewart Wingate, VINCI Airports Managing Director for United Kingdom and former Gatwick CEO, said: “After a lengthy and rigorous planning process, we welcome the Government's approval of plans to bring our Northern Runway into routine use, ahead of the expected deadline.

“This is another important gateway in the planning process for this £2.2bn investment, which is fully funded by our shareholders and will unlock significant growth, tourism and trade benefits for London Gatwick and the UK and create thousands of jobs.

“As we’ve said previously, it is essential that any planning conditions enable us to realise the full benefits of the project and do not impose unnecessary constraints that make it uneconomic to invest in.

"We now need to carefully examine the details of the planning consent. Once we have done that, we will be able to comment further.”

The plans have faced major opposition from campaign groups.

CAGNE, the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent, said: “As this is a new runway by the backdoor, offering little compensation for some and nothing for the majority of residents whose homes will be devalued as will areas of outstanding natural beauty and places of historic importance. As the only guarantee Gatwick has offered is that instead of one runway starting up at 6.30am until 11.30pm at night there will be two, so double the noise over rural areas.

“We will now carefully read the announcements by the Secretary of State and consult our legal team, but this is not over for Gatwick or the government.”

Rosie Downes, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth, said: "With emissions from aviation rising as climate extremes increasingly batter the planet with more intense floods, droughts and wildfires, it's a struggle to see how the government can conclude expansion at Gatwick is a wise move.

"The Secretary of State says a second runway is a "no-brainer" for the economy, but the economic case for airport expansion is massively overstated. Any growth in air passengers leaving the country is likely to mean more UK tourists using their spending power overseas than anything we might gain from visitors.”