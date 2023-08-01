Another national design win for talented Eastbourne College pupil

Isaac Lee has achieved first place for his year group in the prestigious Young Fashion Designer UK competition - the second national design competition he has won this year.

Taking place annually, Young Fashion Designer UK invites pupils aged 11 to 18 to compete nationally and showcase their exceptional skills in textile design.

Year 10 pupil Isaac came top in the Sustainability in Fashion competition, which included an upcycling challenge for participants to create unique outfits from disused, wasted garments.

Isaac used upcycled denim for his 'capsule collection’ - a condensed version of a designer's vision - and impressed the judges.

Eastbourne College pupil Isaac Lee with his winning design

Reflecting on his success, Isaac said: "Participating in the Young Fashion Designer UK competition has been an incredible experience – and winning first place in my age group is a tremendous honour. As I explored the brief in more depth, I wanted to create a capsule collection which honed the sense of mix and match for my designs. I was delighted that the judges took my ideas on board.

“This achievement will hopefully contribute to building my portfolio and opening doors for me in the fashion world once I complete my education."

It comes after Isaac won the Royal Opera House Design Challenge earlier this year for the costume he designed for the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Zara Cosgrove, Head of Textiles at Eastbourne College, attributed Isaac’s success to his hard work and dedication.

She said: "Isaac’s natural talent for textiles, combined with his passion and quiet determination, have been instrumental in this achievement. As well as his GCSE classes, Isaac has consistently attended our textiles activity sessions and devoted a lot of hours outside of lesson time to perfecting his skills.

“His dedication has paid off with him winning two nationally recognised competitions. He has achieved all this after only studying textiles for just one academic year, and we can only imagine where his future may take him. His eyes are firmly set on a career in fashion.”

Eastbourne College is committed to nurturing the arts and is one of only 74 schools in the UK to hold a Platinum Artsmark Award - the only creative quality standard for schools accredited by the Arts Council England.

