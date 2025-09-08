Anti racism conference to be held in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 8th Sep 2025, 13:15 BST
An anti racism conference is to be held in Horsham as part of Black History Month 2025.

The free event is being held at the Roffey Millennium Hall on October 10 from 10am-1pm.

The conference follows a successful inaugural in-person conference last year hosted by Vivian Okeze–Tirado, an author, national award-winning social worker and social justice advocate.

"In the last two years, I have trained over 2,000 professionals across England and delivered keynote addresses at local and national levels, sharing insights and strategies to embed equity, diversity and inclusion practice,” said Vivian.

An anti racism conference is to be held in Horsham to mark Black History Month

The conference will bring together members of the community, professionals, social workers, social care staff, teachers, community leaders, and advocates for a day of dialogue, skill-building workshops, and community action around racial equity and social justice.

To register for the free event, see: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-anti-racism-conference-tickets-1461633939459

