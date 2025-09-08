Anti racism conference to be held in Horsham
The free event is being held at the Roffey Millennium Hall on October 10 from 10am-1pm.
The conference follows a successful inaugural in-person conference last year hosted by Vivian Okeze–Tirado, an author, national award-winning social worker and social justice advocate.
"In the last two years, I have trained over 2,000 professionals across England and delivered keynote addresses at local and national levels, sharing insights and strategies to embed equity, diversity and inclusion practice,” said Vivian.
The conference will bring together members of the community, professionals, social workers, social care staff, teachers, community leaders, and advocates for a day of dialogue, skill-building workshops, and community action around racial equity and social justice.
To register for the free event, see: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-anti-racism-conference-tickets-1461633939459