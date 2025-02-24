Appeal for information as police hunt for booze bandits who stole alcohol from Butlin's Bognor Regis

Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for three people who reportedly stole alcohol from a bar inside Butlin’s, Bognor Regis.

Releasing CCTV images of people who, they believe, might be well-placed to assist the investigation, a Sussex Police spokesperson said the thefts took place on February 14, at around 8.20pm.

"We would like to speak with the people seen in the CCTV in connection with our enquiries, and ask that if you can help to identify them, you contact police,” they added.

"To make a report, contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 8 of 15/02”.