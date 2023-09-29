Appeal for witnesses after single-vehicle collision outside Chichester
Officers attended Selsey Road at around 00.20am on Thursday, August 31, following reports of a white Citreon panel van leaving the road and colliding with walls and parked vehicles. Sussex Police have said that no serious injuries were reported.
Two men, both 25-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of drink driving and have been released on bail while investigations continue.
"Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the area beforehand,” a spokesperson said.
“They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the van.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 28 of 31/08.