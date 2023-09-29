BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Appeal for witnesses after single-vehicle collision outside Chichester

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision in Hunston, just outside Chichester, a spokesperson has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers attended Selsey Road at around 00.20am on Thursday, August 31, following reports of a white Citreon panel van leaving the road and colliding with walls and parked vehicles. Sussex Police have said that no serious injuries were reported.

Two men, both 25-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of drink driving and have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the area beforehand,” a spokesperson said.

Most Popular
Traffic news SussexTraffic news Sussex
Traffic news Sussex

“They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the van.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 28 of 31/08.