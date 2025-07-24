Appeal rejected to convert former Horsham taxi office into flats
Horsham District Council originally refused planning permission for the conversion of the building in Nightingale Road, Horsham, into five apartments.
But the applicant, Mr Martin Parsons, appealed against the council’s decision – however, the appeal has now been rejected.
The building was previously used as an office by AAA2B Taxis who have since moved to alternative nearby premises.
The planning inspector upheld Horsham District Council’s view that the proposed changes would amount to a loss of employment space, that the flats would overlook the gardens of nearby houses, that they would have limited natural light and that they would likely be affected by noise and fumes from a nearby garage and railway sidings – amounting to ‘an unacceptable quality of accommodation.’
