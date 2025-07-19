Appeal to find missing Eastbourne woman
A search has been launched to find a missing woman from Eastbourne, police said.
Police said Simone was last seen on Wednesday (July 16) in the town.
Eastbourne Police posted and appeal on its Facebook page.
It said: “Can you help us to locate Simone, 31, reported missing from Eastbourne?
“She was last seen on Wednesday (July 16) at around 1.45pm in Eastbourne.
“Simone is around 5ft 6ins and has black shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy, velvet, long coat, a black dress and black and red boots. She is wearing several rings and necklaces.
“If you see Simone, call 101 quoting reference 1750 of 17/07.”