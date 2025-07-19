A search has been launched to find a missing woman from Eastbourne, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Simone was last seen on Wednesday (July 16) in the town.

Eastbourne Police posted and appeal on its Facebook page.

It said: “Can you help us to locate Simone, 31, reported missing from Eastbourne?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simone

“She was last seen on Wednesday (July 16) at around 1.45pm in Eastbourne.

“Simone is around 5ft 6ins and has black shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy, velvet, long coat, a black dress and black and red boots. She is wearing several rings and necklaces.

“She also has links to Brighton and Lewes.

“If you see Simone, call 101 quoting reference 1750 of 17/07.”