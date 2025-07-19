Appeal to find missing Eastbourne woman

By Richard Gladstone
Published 19th Jul 2025, 13:33 BST
A search has been launched to find a missing woman from Eastbourne, police said.

Police said Simone was last seen on Wednesday (July 16) in the town.

Eastbourne Police posted and appeal on its Facebook page.

It said: “Can you help us to locate Simone, 31, reported missing from Eastbourne?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Simoneplaceholder image
Simone

“She was last seen on Wednesday (July 16) at around 1.45pm in Eastbourne.

“Simone is around 5ft 6ins and has black shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy, velvet, long coat, a black dress and black and red boots. She is wearing several rings and necklaces.

“She also has links to Brighton and Lewes.

“If you see Simone, call 101 quoting reference 1750 of 17/07.”

Related topics:Eastbourne PolicePoliceFacebookBrightonLewes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice