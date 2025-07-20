Appeal to find missing St Leonards man not seen for 2 months

By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th Jul 2025, 10:22 BST
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man from St Leonards, who they say has not been seen for two months.

Sussex Police said Benn was last seen on May 20.

He was reported missing on Thursday (July 17).

A spokesperson said: “We are concerned for missing Ben from St Leonards.

Ben from St Leonards was reported missing on July 17. Picture: Sussex Police

“He is 6ft, with blue/grey eyes and brown hair.

“He is known to travel and has links to London and Edinburgh and Inverness in Scotland.

“If you see Ben or have any information about his whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 1190 of 17/07.”

