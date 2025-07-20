Appeal to find missing St Leonards man not seen for 2 months
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man from St Leonards, who they say has not been seen for two months.
Sussex Police said Benn was last seen on May 20.
He was reported missing on Thursday (July 17).
A spokesperson said: “We are concerned for missing Ben from St Leonards.
“The 43-year-old was last seen on May 20 and was reported missing on July 17.
“He is 6ft, with blue/grey eyes and brown hair.
“If you see Ben or have any information about his whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 1190 of 17/07.”