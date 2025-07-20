Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man from St Leonards, who they say has not been seen for two months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Benn was last seen on May 20.

He was reported missing on Thursday (July 17).

A spokesperson said: “We are concerned for missing Ben from St Leonards.

Ben from St Leonards was reported missing on July 17. Picture: Sussex Police

“The 43-year-old was last seen on May 20 and was reported missing on July 17.

“He is 6ft, with blue/grey eyes and brown hair.

“He is known to travel and has links to London and Edinburgh and Inverness in Scotland.

“If you see Ben or have any information about his whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 1190 of 17/07.”