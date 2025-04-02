Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polegate could get some new outdoor facilities, including a BMX pump track and climbing wall, if a new planning application is approved.

Polegate Town Council has applied to Wealden District Council for ‘additional outdoor facilities’ at Brightling Road Leisure Ground.

The application is for: a BMX pump track, a cycle track, a play area, a skate park, an outdoor climbing wall and a tennis court, as well as lighting, power supply and other associated works.

People can view the application at planning.wealden.gov.uk using the reference WD/2023/2808/MAJ.

Polegate Town Council has applied to Wealden District Council for ‘additional outdoor facilities’ at Brightling Road Leisure Ground in Polegate. Image: Google Maps

The design, access and planning statement said: “The objective of these improvements is to offer upgraded and contemporary amenities, thereby making the area more accessible and versatile for a broader range of residents and purposes.”

It continued: “The envisioned changes encompass the transformation of the front area into an urban park, featuring a row of trees, a small orchard, picnic benches, a limited-speed access car park, and a small play area equipped with accessible amenities. This configuration is intended to render the location an inviting and easily navigable space for diverse recreational activities. The larger field, which currently houses a skate park, outdoor gym, basketball court, and planned roadway to the mini railway enclosure, is poised for improvements to facilitate access for less able residents, particularly during inclement weather.”

It said the plan would see the existing BMX track replaced with a pump track with a surrounding pathway that could be used by children’s buggies or mobility scooters. The proposal is to also install police-linked CCTV cameras to deter potential anti-social behaviour, vandalism and other antisocial activities on the premises.

The statement said: “Public opinion has been actively solicited through a combination of paper and online surveys, some of which were conducted in previous years, along with consultations involving local youth. The planned improvements represent a collective response to the expressed needs and preferences of the community. Funding for these enhancements primarily relies on Section 106 (S106) funds, Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions from prior town developments, and external grants.”