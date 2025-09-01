Application for two new houses with detached garages in Burgess Hill

A planning application has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council to build two new houses in Burgess Hill.

A public notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said application DM/25/2071 is for the construction of two houses with detached garages on land to the rear of Chideok in Valebridge Road.

The notice said the application ‘is a departure from the Development Plan for the area in which the land is situated’.

People can view the full planning application, which was submitted via the agent Studio Lap Chan, at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

The rough location of the two new homes at Valebridge Road in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Maps

The application form said five car parking spaces are proposed.

The design and access statement said: “The site itself is currently mostly grass with mature trees bordering the site and lies on the eastern side of Valebridge Road and to the north of Mill Rose Way. The entire site including the area proposed for the new dwellings, associated gardens and the new access road amounts to some 0.1356 of a hectare. The site area designated for the additional dwellings amounts to 0.111 hectares.”

It said the area around the application site is ‘predominantly residential’ and said the new dwellings have been sited to ‘maintain suitable amenity space for the building for future occupiers’. It said: “There will be no detrimental effect on any neighbouring properties by siting the dwellings in this position.”

The statement’s conclusion said: “The new dwellings would not only enhance the local scene but would provide sustainable, ecologically sound accommodation for local families, near to all facilities including schools which are within walking distance or on a regular and established bus route. The layout has been carefully considered to ensure there will be no disruption to the existing trees and hedgerows. While the dwellings themselves have been designed to ensure that there will be no overlooking of the neighbouring properties.

“The proposal would have no impact on the surrounding area, being within an established and sustainable housing area with local walks and green spaces.”

