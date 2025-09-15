Application for upgrades to tennis clubhouse in Hurstpierpoint

A tennis club is hoping to update its building in a Mid Sussex village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Simon Newman has submitted a planning application to Mid Sussex District Council for the Hurstpierpoint Lawn Tennis Club at the South Avenue Recreation Ground in Hurstpierpoint.

The proposal is to upgrade the existing clubhouse by ‘increasing the size of the east facing windows, installing bifold doors to the south elevation, replacing the old paving stones in the external viewing area with modern composite decking and changing the entry point to the clubhouse from the east elevation to the south elevation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan for the 1,745 square metre site includes a proposal to replace the existing felt roofing tiles with a light weight artificial slate roof.

Hurstpierpoint Lawn Tennis Club at the South Avenue Recreation Ground. Photo: Google Maps

The planning statement said: “The proposed clubhouse upgrade at Hurstpierpoint Lawn Tennis Club represents a modest, carefully considered improvement to an existing community sports facility. The works will enhance accessibility, improve the spectator and member experience, and support the long-term viability of the club. The application is consistent with local and national planning policy objectives for sustainable community development, and planning permission is therefore respectfully sought.”

People can see the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications by searching for reference DM/25/2264.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.