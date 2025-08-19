Application for wellbeing centre in Poynings
An application for a wellbeing centre in Poynings has appeared on the online Public Notice Portal.
People can view the notice at publicnoticeportal.uk.
Application SDNP/25/02450/FUL is for the ‘erection of a single storey building for use as a wellbeing centre at land south of The Street’.
The notice said: “Related documents may be viewed and commented on at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications.”
