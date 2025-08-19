Application for wellbeing centre in Poynings

An application for a wellbeing centre in Poynings has appeared on the online Public Notice Portal.

People can view the notice at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Application SDNP/25/02450/FUL is for the ‘erection of a single storey building for use as a wellbeing centre at land south of The Street’.

The notice said: “Related documents may be viewed and commented on at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications.”

The application is for the erection of a single storey building at land south of The Street, Poynings. Photo: Google Street View

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.