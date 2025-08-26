Application to change shopfront sign in Cliffe High Street, Lewes

An application to change a shopfront sign in Lewes has appeared on the Public Notice Portal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application to South Downs National Park Authority (SDNP/25/03083/LIS) can be viewed at publicnoticeportal.uk.

It said the applicant M Flowers has proposed the ‘retrospective replacement of a shopfront sign’ at 9 Cliffe High Street, Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The address is V R Flowers & Son, an independent furniture and flooring store.

V R Flowers & Son in Lewes. Photo: Google Street View

People can find the full application at www.southdowns.gov.uk/planning-applications/find-an-application. The Heritage Statement said: “The shop use has changed from selling fishing tackle to selling carpets.”

It said: “It is proposed to replace the sign with one of similar size and materials. This will not cause any harm to the significance of the building or cause any detrimental effect.”

It added: “The sign is designed to attract customers, at the same time being sensitive to the surrounding shop signs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.