Application to change shopfront sign in Cliffe High Street, Lewes
The application to South Downs National Park Authority (SDNP/25/03083/LIS) can be viewed at publicnoticeportal.uk.
It said the applicant M Flowers has proposed the ‘retrospective replacement of a shopfront sign’ at 9 Cliffe High Street, Lewes.
The address is V R Flowers & Son, an independent furniture and flooring store.
People can find the full application at www.southdowns.gov.uk/planning-applications/find-an-application. The Heritage Statement said: “The shop use has changed from selling fishing tackle to selling carpets.”
It said: “It is proposed to replace the sign with one of similar size and materials. This will not cause any harm to the significance of the building or cause any detrimental effect.”
It added: “The sign is designed to attract customers, at the same time being sensitive to the surrounding shop signs.”
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.