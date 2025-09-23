Application to convert former café into shop in Lewes

An application has been submitted to convert a former café into a shop in Lewes.

Radical Living at 22A High Street submitted the planning application to South Downs National Park Authority, via SC Planning, which can be viewed at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk (reference SDNP/25/03839/LIS).

It is for ‘internal alterations to the ground floor fixtures and fittings’.

The design and access statement said: “The proposals do not affect the access from the pavement into the shop or access internally. The works do not affect internal floor levels and do not move or alter any wall or opening positions. This is mainly to preserve the existing layout of the ground floor, to protect the historic significance of the Listed Building.”

The frontage of 22 and 22A High Street, Lewes, from SC Planning's design and access statement on South Downs National Park Authority's planning portal

It said the proposed fit-out will restore the original lime plaster walls, while reinstating reclaimed pine floorboards in the front room and retaining the original chimney breast. It said this chimney breast will be protected with ‘an appropriate brick slip surround’.

The statement added that the proposed fit-out ‘adds new features in keeping with the age and materials of the building, with a further brick slip panel on the west wall and brick slip piers and pine timber ceiling beam in the rear of the shop’.

Radical Living also submitted an application in early September to replace its sign during redecoration work (reference SDNP/25/03610/LIS). This application, which is still pending consideration, said the new sign would feature ‘hand painted lettering, finished in brown lettering’ which would be in keeping with the brand and building style. It also said works would involve the restoration and redecoration of the shopfront.

