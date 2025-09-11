Application to increase hours for live music and alcohol sales on Lindfield Common for one day only

Details of a licensing application for Lindfield have appeared on a public notice portal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Edward Hall Village Day Committee has applied to the Licensing Authority for the Mid Sussex District for the variation of a Premises Licence for Lindfield Common, Backwoods Lane.

The notice said this is for Lindfield Village Day only.

It said: “The application includes proposals for the following licensable activities: Increase the hours for sale of alcohol from 12:00-17:00 to 12:00-18:00. Increase the provision of regulated entertainment (live and recorded music) from 12:00-17:30 to 12:00-18:30.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindfield Village Day in 2023. Photo: National World

People can see the application at the Main Reception of Mid Sussex District Council, Oaklands, Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath, during normal office hours. Alternatively, people can see it online at www.midsussex.gov.uk.

The notice said: “Responsible Authorities or other persons may make representation on or 1 October 2025. All representations shall be made in writing to The Licensing Officer at Mid Sussex District Council. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which a person is liable is £5,000, on summary conviction for the offence.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.