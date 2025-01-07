Applications to become a firefighter in West Sussex now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Applications to become a full-time firefighter are now open in West Sussex.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) launched its latest recruitment campaign yesterday (Monday, January 6).

The rescue service is looking for individuals who would be proud to serve the communities of West Sussex in a ‘highly rewarding role that genuinely makes a difference to people’s lives’.

Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, said: “The role of a firefighter is hugely varied and involves so much more than just fighting fires. To be a great firefighter you must be empathetic, a good problem solver, able to communicate effectively and physically fit – qualities a lot of people reading this will have.

Applications to become a firefighter in West Sussex are open. Photo: WSFRS

“Even if you have never considered becoming a firefighter, I would urge you to think about whether this could be your future career. Speaking from experience, it really is the best job in the world.”

In this role, no one day is the same and you will be provided with plenty of opportunities to grow both professionally and personally, WSFRS said. Core activities include:

Engaging with communities to support their education and understanding of staying safe in their homes, at work and on the roads.

Learning the demographics, topography and areas of risk for your fire station ground to build your local knowledge to enable you and your team to respond efficiently and effectively to incidents.

Attending a range of emergency incidents.

Inspecting and cleaning firefighting equipment to ensure it is safe and ready to use.

Undertaking ongoing practical and theoretical training, at your station and training centre.

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire & Rescue, added: “This recruitment drive is an essential step in making sure that we have the best people in place to respond to emergencies and make West Sussex a safer place to live, work and visit.

“I’m looking forward to meeting our next cohort of wholetime firefighters later this year and welcoming them into the service.”

For more information, and to submit an application, visit: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-rescue-recruitment/become-a-wholetime-firefighter/.