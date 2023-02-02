Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) will be giving 200 apprentices the opportunity to work for the rail operator in 2023.

GTR has set itself a target of 220 employees starting an apprenticeship in 2023, a 20 per cent increase on the number of those who started with the company last year.

David Jackson, Apprenticeship Specialist at Govia Thameslink Railway, commented: “Our people are our biggest asset and it’s great to see colleagues grow and develop at GTR with the help of tailored apprenticeship programmes.

“Training and upskilling employees is helping us on our mission to build an inclusive workforce by offering the opportunity to gain additional qualifications at no extra cost to the individual.

"Everyone deserves the right to develop their skills and we’re very proud of how many people continue to study and complete apprenticeships with us."

Open to current and new employees, the apprenticeships on offer range from train driving and customer service, to engineering, management and leadership skills.

Last year also saw the addition of two new courses in response to needs from the business and employee feedback.

Passenger Transport Operative and Learning and Development Practitioner programmes have been added to the portfolio, which now boasts a total of 12 different apprenticeships that railway colleagues can take advantage of.

As well as a new target for 2023, this year marks a milestone moment for the operator, as it sees the 100th employee start its train driver apprenticeship.

Although there has been well over that figure coming through the programme in total, since becoming an employment provider of apprenticeships in March 2020, GTR is now able to run the training in-house and tailored to its staff.

Kevin Wheat, 51, joined the railway following a longstanding career as a paramedic.

