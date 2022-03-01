Apprenticeship recruitment at Sussex housebuiler

Roles are available at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ Ecclesden Park development in Angmering, Wychwood Park in Haywards Heath, Ryebank Gate in Yapton, Chalkers Rise in Peacehaven and Meadowburne Place in Eastbourne.

Applications to the scheme close on Monday, March 7, with successful apprentices expected to join the company in autumn.

Apprenticeships in carpentry and bricklaying are part of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ dedicated programme, which offers a mix of hands-on training with experienced trade specialists on-site in Haywards Heath, Angmering, Yapton, Peacehaven, and Eastbourne, and classroom learning during residential stays at Stephenson’s College in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Jack Tanner completed a carpentry apprenticeship with Barratt David Wilson

The level 2 trade apprenticeship will take 18 months to complete, and will allow apprentices to develop skills in their chosen construction trade, before putting their newfound knowledge to the test by entering full-time employment in their chosen field.

Research has revealed that almost 60 per cent of housebuilders employed apprentices in 2021. Barratt David Wilson Homes opened applications to its apprenticeship scheme, which forms part of the housebuilder’s wider commitment to creating career opportunities for the next generation of labourers in Sussex.

Carl Bune, construction director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As the industry continues to face ongoing labour shortages, we recognise the valuable role that apprentices play in shaping the future of construction, and welcome the next generation of talent to the workforce.

The carpentry and bricklaying apprenticeships offer an exciting opportunity to work at some of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ newest developments, and learn how houses are built quite literally from the ground upwards.

“Our career opportunities are open to anyone looking to join the industry, from school leavers to individuals seeking a career change.”

Jack Tanner, carpentry apprenticeship graduate, said: “I had been working in retail for a long time, but I just found it so boring.

“What I really enjoyed was my hobby of whittling and carving wood, and I really wanted to turn that into my career.

“While I was in college I learned lots of theory, as well as mastering some of the trickier aspects of carpentry that you can’t really practice easily on site, like doing dovetail joints.

“I’m so happy to be working in a job that I love, and I plan to continue learning and progressing within carpentry – I’m really grateful to have had the opportunity of taking on the apprenticeship and would certainly recommend it to anyone else who is considering a career change.”

To find out more about the early careers available with Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, visit www.barrattcareers.co.uk

