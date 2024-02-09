Apprenticeships on offer to train future water workers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South East Water's apprentice strategy was updated in 2021 as part of its People Plan. This was to support upskilling and retraining existing employees, future proof the company by investing in new talent and fully utilise the Apprentice Levy (a tariff that the Government charge based on headcount and can only be used for apprenticeships).

Since 2021 it has seen:

· An increase in the number of apprentices in the business to 71

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprenticeships in water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· South East Water providing new skills for 41 of the company’s existing colleagues

· A total of 34 new apprentices completing their qualifications and gaining skills and a career with the company so far

· Increasing the types of apprenticeships on offer from 5 to 19 (spanning levels 3-7)

The company has apprentices from school leavers to 65, working right the way through the business from Customer Service, Engineering, Operations, Human Resources and Procurement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the apprentice strategy the company is engaging with schools and colleges in its supply area of parts of Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Berkshire and Hampshire, working with industry partners and has launched its dedicated online Apprentice Community page.

The company has also joined the 5% Club UK which recognises Companies where 5% of colleagues are earning and learning.

It is also proud of the fact that it manages to retain many who have gone through the previous comprehensive programme such as Jon Lishman and Perrey Stobart who were 18 and 16 when they signed up for their apprenticeships in 2004 and 2006.

Jon is now a Leakage Data PRV Technician based in Barcombe. East Sussex, and Perrey a Production Manager Process based in Aldershot, Berkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Jenkins, Head of Human Resources, South East Water said: “The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2024 is ‘Skills for Life’ encouraging everyone to consider how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career, and for us to develop a workforce with future ready skills.

“This fits in exactly with our ambitious target for increasing the number of apprenticeships and our focus on developing our employees internally and recruiting a new generation of future talent across all areas of our business.”

Jon, who has helped with the company’s Water Treatment Works Open Days, said: “In 2004 I saw the advertisement for apprenticeships at South East Water and successfully applied. It was mainly the colleagues I was fortunate to work with throughout my apprenticeship that taught me the day-to-day work which helped me build up my knowledge and experience especially the colleagues I was lucky to work with on Leakage and Distribution.”

Perrey started with his apprenticeship at South East Water before leaving to work for two other water companies. He came back to take up a managerial role 15 months ago. He said: “There was no better feeling than coming back to the company that gave me the apprenticeship opportunity. I now feel that I never left.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the company’s more recent apprentices, Sophie Bell has gained distinctions across the board in her Level 3 Customer Service Specialist apprenticeship and has gone on to progress further in her career, to now being a Process Analyst.

She said: “My apprenticeship gave me a great qualification and work experience that I would have never got elsewhere. It also let me meet many people and create new friendships. I am so much more confident than I was when I started my apprenticeship at South East Water in 2022, and I am currently in a brilliant role thanks to it.

“It really provides a sense of achievement, starting from the very bottom and working your way up, progressing and growing with the company. I now mentor and support new apprentices who join the company.”