Aquatic adventures leave paddling pooches in buoyant mood at pool's new Chichester home

Paddling pooches are enjoying smashing splashing fun AND staying fit thanks to a regular dips at the area's newest doggy swimming pool.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delighted bosses at Splash Hounds say their recent switch to new premises has been a huge success with customers new and old heading to the upgraded venue with their beloved hounds.

The business, which was established more than 10 years ago to offer swimming for canines in a pool in Shripney, Bognor Regis, has moved to a new purpose-designed home in Aldingbourne, Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partners Liam Nicholson and Kelly Goddard established Splash Hounds in 2014 and the service flourished with owners taking advantage of the many benefits of their doggies enjoying aquatic adventures.

Aquatic adventures leave paddling pooches in buoyant mood at pool's new Chichester home

Now businessman Gary Kellaway has joined the team and has been a massive help behind the improved set-up as well as being the driving force behind a state-of-the-art booking system that makes finding available time slots simple.

Liam explained: “The move has been a resounding success! We think we make a great team with Gary on board and our customers and their lovely dogs obviously agree. The move has been exciting and we are thrilled with the new venue. The response has been off the scale — it has been a great start to life in our new home Park Farm. And the bookings are really starting to fill up.

"Our heated pool offers 30-minute sessions of play, splash, and swimming fun, providing excellent exercise and fostering precious bonding time with your furry companions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 20-minute swim is the equivalent to a two hour walk for a dog and so it certainly wears them out. It’s low impact exercise for them and it is also a great socialisation option for you and your pooch.

"Swimming provides numerous health benefits, including strengthening the heart and lungs, decreasing inflammation, increasing metabolism, and improving circulation which helps keep the skin and coat healthy.

"Plus, moving their limbs against the resistance of the water uses every major muscle group, improving overall tone and strength. All this adds up to a healthy, happy dog who can run, play, and have fun for longer with less risk of injury."

Kelly adds: "Catering to diverse needs of your doggos, we offer an array of options from individual swims to valued memberships for frequent visitors. Bring one dog or the whole gang, whether from the same or different homes. We look forward to seeing you!"

Splash Hounds is open 6 days a week at Park Farm House, Hook Lane, in Aldingbourne near Chichester. For inquiries, phone 01243 210244, or email [email protected]