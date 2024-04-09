This news has been ‘upsetting’ in particular for Six Villages Archery club, who have not been able to find a new location. They have operated at the leisure centre for 20 years, and at their peak had over 40 members last year.

Roger Hudson the club’s records officer said: “Three weeks ago we were informed about the leisure centre being removed from the building. All of our bookings from the end of April were cancelled. It’s a shame as we were looking to put on a big event in the summer for people all across West Sussex. By the end of We had a successful tournament last year and the year before. We can’t put those on now which is a real shame. We wanted to keep the club going until August, which is when our tournament was supposed to be, but this was not possible. It’s left a lot of archers upset and unhappy.”