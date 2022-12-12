Edit Account-Sign Out
Arctic chill brings road hazards but scenic snow scenes to the Horsham district

Wintry weather has proved hazardous for drivers across the region – but it’s also brought some scenic snow scenes.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
The pond in Storrington is well and truly frozen as snow hit the village
While motorists were warned not to travel unless necessary, many others took delight in the Horsham area’s first snowfall of winter.

Beech Road playing field in Horsham is looking seasonally festive
A frosty start this morning added to dustings of snow in Storrington
The snow has given many plants an added winter glow
Handy to have a fur coat when the weather brings an arctic chill
Ducks and swans found themselves encased in ice at Storrington pond
All Sains Church in Roffey
Another seasonal scene snapped in Storrington this morning