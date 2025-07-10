The area around Hastings Castle could be set to gain extra environmental protections as part of a major regeneration project.

Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet considered a report updating members on the progress of a Towns Deal funded project to replace the West Hill Cafe and improve the area around Hastings Castle.

Cabinet members agreed to begin the process of reclassifying the Castle Hill Local Wildlife Site as a Local Nature Reserve — a change which would introduce new legal protections to the area.

They also agreed for officers to begin the process of seeking funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which would be used “to support the delivery of the long-term vision for the Hastings Castle and wider West Hill site.”

Hastings Castle

Cabinet members heard from Hastings Independent councillor Paul Barnett, who said he had concerns about the ‘potentially contradictory’ nature of the two decisions.

Cllr Barnett said: “On the one hand you are proposing to declare the site a nature reserve, which is great, fantastic, a very important thing to do. On the other hand, we are talking about going forward for major funding in the future from heritage sources to work on the very, very sensitive historic elements of the hill.

“It seems to me that nature reserves around the country have, in their time, got in the way of people delivering other kinds of projects in their areas, because obviously you have to sign up to certain protections when you agree to have a nature reserve.”

He added: “There are risks involved in managing those two. I am sure you’ve considered them, so it would be good to hear how we are going to achieve a balance between those two things.”

In response, officers said the council intended to bring forward both elements of the project ‘in parallel’ to one another.

Town investment manager Joseph Brown said: “We are trying to be as transparent as possible in the sense that we would like to develop this proposal for the local nature reserve in parallel with the planning application.

“So it is not one or the other, it is the two things running side by side, which will be part of the consultation with Natural England as we go through the process.”

Questions were also raised about the transport impacts of the wider regeneration project.

Within a report to cabinet, officers noted how residents living in the area have raised concerns around increased visitor numbers to the West Hill and its impact on the availability of parking.

Officers said the council is working with Troika Projects — its delivery partner — to develop a transport strategy for the wider site. This will include exploration of improved access routes (such as links from existing car parks Pelham and Priory Meadow) and sustainable transport options, the report said.

The council is also undertaking studies on the use of the West Hill Lift, which are being funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The council says this work will provide “vital insight through technical reports and design proposals, which will support the development of a long-term strategy to ensure the lift remains operational”.