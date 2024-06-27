Ariel Company Theatre’s new play raises £800 for Horsham men's mental health social enterprise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a hugely successful run in February 2023, Ariel Company Theatre revived ‘Barnet Hawks’ an original musical comedy, written and directed by Ariel’s Artistic Director, Nicci Hopson, at The Capitol Theatre Horsham on the 31st May and 1st June.

The piece centres around 9 men and their stories, discovering the power of friendship and belonging. Set in a changing room of a very less than average football team, this piece shines a light on the importance of community and conversations.

Ariel Company Theatre partnered with local men's mental health social enterprise, BreatheMen, in a bid to encourage conversations around men's mental health. The theatre company are delighted to share through ticket sales and fundraising, they raised £800 for BreatheMen.

Breathe Men is immensely grateful to Nicci Hopson and the whole Ariel team who contributed to the phenomenal production of 'Barnet Hawks'.To shine a light on men's mental health in the way that they did was hugely impressive and to choose Breathe Men as their local social enterprise partner is something founder, James, is immensely grateful for.

Cast members Carl Turner and Jarrod Hopson onstage at The Capitol in their BreatheMen sweatshirts

BreatheMen’s founder, James Horwood, said, 'If I'm honest, I didn't know what to expect or what reception the crowd were going to give, but as soon as I sat down and heard the opening gambit from the magnificent, Adam, I knew we were in for a treat'. The production incorporated comedy as well as raw emotion, whilst encapsulating the audience throughout. There wasn't a dry eye in sight - a huge testament to Nicci and her team. Upon seeing the Breathe Men logo appear on the back of the boys tracksuits at the end of the production, James was full of emotion.

'I didn't expect to sob, but this was a real 'pinch me' moment as I saw the guys promote Breathe Men. I set up Breathe Men to allow men in our communities the space and time to be comfortable with opening up about their feelings, and I felt truly blessed in this moment as it was shown to the audience.'James has worked hard to build a community in Haywards Heath, offering free 'Drop In Sessions' to men 18+, which occur every 3 weeks in Francisco Lounge, and all of the guys who attend these Drop In Sessions came to see the show, and they were blown away with how impactful it was. 'We're currently looking at how we can continue to push this partnership with Ariel and Nicci as more people NEED to see this play - it is simply stunning'.'We've had more people reaching out to us to discuss our services and understand how they can access our Drop In Sessions, with all info posted on our social channels. I'm so passionate about helping men open up and offering them the safe space to do so.’

‘It’s a testament to the collaborative spirit that drives Ariel Company Theatre and the power of storytelling to foster empathy and understanding that Ariel is at the forefront of,’ said Ariel’s Artistic Director, Nicci Hopson.

‘I am so proud to use my platform to make a positive difference and am very excited that next year we continue to keep shining a light on important topics through art, brace yourself for a night of biscuits, belly laughs and body acceptance with my next play Botox and Custard Creams to be performed in June at The Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint.’

Full cast of Barnet Hawks at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham

Audience member Francis Roberts said, ‘All nine characters brought different levels of challenges, ranging from ‘living up to dads expectations’ as a young man, to bereavement and subsequent loneliness as we reach the Autumn of our life. Each stage of life, each ‘issue’ however great or small to the observer, was brilliantly executed with superb acting interspersed with iconic songs that immediately took the audience back to moments in their own lives.To tackle so brilliantly homophobia, bullying, racism, phone addiction, lack of confidence, parental fear and more in the time it takes to watch a football match was sheer genius. The standing ovation at the end confirmed what a superb performance it was and I would recommend anyone of any demographic to watch it if possible.’

Ariel Company Theatre are producing another large-scale event in Horsham on 6th October 2024 as they welcome star of Strictly Come Dancing, Layton Williams, for a one-day workshop. Open to all aged 7 to 19 years.