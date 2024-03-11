Ariel Uckfield Drama Academy students perform for the first time at The Hawth Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ariel Drama Academies is a family-run Theatre Company, established in 2006, with Academies in Burgess Hill, Crawley, Shoreham, Haywards Heath, East Grinstead and Horsham. Due to growing demand for the transferable life skills the performing arts can offer young people, Ariel opened their doors in Uckfield in April 2023. Since then, the Academy has gone from strength to strength.

Academy Principal, Kyle Brown, said, “From meeting students on their first day to seeing them grow in confidence to perform on a professional stage is truly the most rewarding aspect of my job. The impact the sense of achievement has on these amazing young people shouldn’t be taken for granted. It is truly life changing.”

Ariel Drama Academies runs out of Uckfield College every Saturday morning from 10am to 12:45pm and within their sessions, students will work with industry experts honing their skills in singing, dance and drama with a strong emphasis on boosting wellbeing, increasing confidence and encouraging new friendships. Ariel welcomes young people aged 7 to 19 years of age and places students in age-appropriate groups to ensure the work is accessible and inclusive to all.

Ariel Uckfield and Horsham students on stage in their annual Showcase

An Ariel Uckfield Parent, Nicole, said “As always, I was absolutely blown away by the amazing performances and the talent Ariel brings out in their students. My daughter’s confidence has grown so much since she started. Not only has she made lovely friends, but the mentoring and tuition she receives is unbelievable. She lives for Saturday mornings at Ariel, and we feel so incredibly lucky to be part of the Ariel family, it has changed everything for her.”