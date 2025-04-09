Arlington Bluebell Walk, based at Bates Green Farm, opened on April 4 and will remain open until May 8.
In this time, it will host 26 charities.
Our photographer visited yesterday (April 8), when Willingdon-based charity Children With Cancer Fund were stewarding.
Most of the bluebells have yet to emerge, but the swathes of white wood anemones have created a ‘gentle and peaceful sight’, according to the bluebell walk’s website.
The website posts regular updates about the status of the bluebells – which is determined by the soil temperature.
It states: “The bluebells are emerging slowly, due to the cold nights and early mornings we are currently experiencing.
"It is still ‘hunt the bluebell’ in this oak ancient wood.”
