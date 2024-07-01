Armed Forces Day is an annual event which gives people the chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets (www.britishlegion.org.uk)

Celebrations took place across the UK, with military displays, parades, and entertainment in more than 100 locations.

In Eastbourne, the day included the Solent Stars children’s motor bike stunt team, a UK champion husky dog sled display, live music, pipe band, Stix drummers, dinosaur race, and a dog show run by Combat Stress.

Stalls and Stands for all the local Regimental and Armed Associations and invited Armed Forces charities were also at the event.

A Chinook, also flew over as part of the festivities with the RAF aircraft being be seen across the coast – including, Bexhill, Worthing and Littlehampton.

