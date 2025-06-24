Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis was a moving tribute to troops past, present and future

Coinciding as it does with the 80th anniversary of VE Day, this year’s iteration of the annual event was extra special, and organisers were keen to pay special tribute to the sacrifice of forces personnel from years past.

As well as a parade from the town cenotaph to the pier, a drumhead service, the presentation of veteran’s badges and the yearly re-dedication of HMS St Barbara, this year’s event also featured the unveiling of a special poppy wall – consisting of some 13,000 poppies hand-knitted by volunteers from across Bognor Regis.

“I’d seen poppy walls around and I sort of thought, because it’s the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we wanted this to be a remembrance and celebration of the end of WW2. So we put out a call for 6,000 poppies, hoping to get 4,000. And by the end of it I got nearly 13,000 poppies,” said organiser Sarah Boote-Cook, who also organises the town’s yearly carnival.

It was an almost overwhelming response, surprising even Sarah, but she says it reflects just how deeply the people of Bognor care about the sacrifices made during the Second World War.

"The armed forces are very well respected here – and rightly so,” she said. “They’re the service we wish we didn’t have to have, but unfortunately we’ll always need. These are the people who go towards the danger that everyone else is running from, in order to keep us safe and keep our freedom intact. That’s a lot to ask of individual people, and I think it’s something we need to celebrate.”

As well as everything else, and as a special treat, Saturday’s event also featured an air display by the Navy Wings of the Harvard and the Chipmunk, as well as a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – all alongside an assortment of cadet and trader’s stalls and an exciting display of military vehicles past and present.

"It was a fantastic day,” Sarah said. “It all went swimmingly, and it was very, very poignant.”

Photos by CB.photography.272

1 . Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis was a moving tribute to troops past, present and future The event featured troops past and present. Photo: CB.Photography.272

2 . Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis was a moving tribute to troops past, present and future NCOs organise the parade. Photo: CB.Photography.272

3 . Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis was a moving tribute to troops past, present and future Cadets on parade. Photo: CB.Photography.272