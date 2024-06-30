The RAF aircraft could be seen across the coast – including in Eastbourne, Bexhill, Worthing and Littlehampton.
Chinooks are used primarily for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield. It is also known as an aircraft for search and rescue.
Armed Forces Day is an annual event which gives people the chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets (www.britishlegion.org.uk)
Celebrations took place across the UK, with military displays, parades, and entertainment in more than 100 locations.
