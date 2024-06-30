Armed Forces Day in East Sussex: Photos show stunning Chinook flypast

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Jun 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2024, 14:23 BST
A Chinook was spotted in the Sussex skies during the Armed Forces Day celebrations on Saturday, (June 29).

The RAF aircraft could be seen across the coast – including in Eastbourne, Bexhill, Worthing and Littlehampton.

Chinooks are used primarily for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield. It is also known as an aircraft for search and rescue.

Armed Forces Day is an annual event which gives people the chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets (www.britishlegion.org.uk)

Celebrations took place across the UK, with military displays, parades, and entertainment in more than 100 locations.

A Boeing Chinook helicopter pictured over the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion domes

1. Chinook in dramatic low flypast over East Sussex

A Boeing Chinook helicopter pictured over the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion domesPhoto: Jamie Hiscocks

The Chinook helicopter could be seen in Eastbourne

2. Chinook in low flypast over East Sussex

The Chinook helicopter could be seen in EastbournePhoto: Jenni Richardson

A Boeing Chinook helicopter pictured over the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion domes

3. Chinook in dramatic low flypast over East Sussex

A Boeing Chinook helicopter pictured over the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion domesPhoto: Jamie Hiscocks

The Chinook helicopter could be seen in Eastbourne

4. Chinook in low flypast over East Sussex

The Chinook helicopter could be seen in EastbournePhoto: Jenni Richardson

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RAFLittlehamptonBexhillWorthingArmed Forces

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.