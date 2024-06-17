Armed forces veteran breaks Guinness World Record to raise money for Bognor Regis soldier with leukaemia

Ferren Morgan and his brother with Jacob Hall and his wife, Chloë.

A former member of the Coldstream Guards has broken a Guinness World Record to help raise money for a Bognor Regis soldier, 25, with leukaemia.

Farren Morgan, known online as The Tactical Athlete, has broken the world record time for a half marathon with a 120lbs load in a bid to raise money for Jacob Hall: a serving member of the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment who was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

It was a massive undertaking, and Ferren – who previously served in The Coldstream Guards – crossed the finish line in 3 hours and 56 minutes; four minutes faster than the previous record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Normally I train for things and I’m usually very good at that, but I know Jacob is in a serious situation, so it was all about getting it done as soon as possible and helping as much as I could,” he said.

"It was hard. Pain and suffering. There were doubts from mile 4 – that’s when the lack of training started to show. but my brother was there with me to verify the attempt and he was a great support. He motivated me and helped me, told me what my splits were and, when I was struggling, reminding me why I was doing it. And I needed him to tell me that I had it in me.”

It clearly meant a lot to Ferren, who now runs a coaching business, to break the record for Jacob, and he was clear that he wanted to do as much for the 25-year-old as possible. “Jacob’s a serving soldier, so he’s like a brother. And I owe it to him to try to do as much as I can for him and his family, he said.”

“I’ve got a son, a brother, a father, and that’s what hit my heartstrings; I realised this could happen to me or someone I know. I just remember thinking ‘how can I help this young lad?’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad