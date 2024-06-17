Armed forces veteran breaks Guinness World Record to raise money for Bognor Regis soldier with leukaemia
Farren Morgan, known online as The Tactical Athlete, has broken the world record time for a half marathon with a 120lbs load in a bid to raise money for Jacob Hall: a serving member of the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment who was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.
It was a massive undertaking, and Ferren – who previously served in The Coldstream Guards – crossed the finish line in 3 hours and 56 minutes; four minutes faster than the previous record.
"Normally I train for things and I’m usually very good at that, but I know Jacob is in a serious situation, so it was all about getting it done as soon as possible and helping as much as I could,” he said.
"It was hard. Pain and suffering. There were doubts from mile 4 – that’s when the lack of training started to show. but my brother was there with me to verify the attempt and he was a great support. He motivated me and helped me, told me what my splits were and, when I was struggling, reminding me why I was doing it. And I needed him to tell me that I had it in me.”
It clearly meant a lot to Ferren, who now runs a coaching business, to break the record for Jacob, and he was clear that he wanted to do as much for the 25-year-old as possible. “Jacob’s a serving soldier, so he’s like a brother. And I owe it to him to try to do as much as I can for him and his family, he said.”
“I’ve got a son, a brother, a father, and that’s what hit my heartstrings; I realised this could happen to me or someone I know. I just remember thinking ‘how can I help this young lad?’”
More than £35,000 has already been raised for Jacob, who is originally from Bognor Regis, since he was diagnosed last July. He and his family hope to use the money to fund his ongoing treatment, improve his quality of life and create lasting memories for his loved ones.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.