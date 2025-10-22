Armed police were called to an incident in St Leonards on Wednesday afternoon (October 22).

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a man in possession of a firearm.

A man has since been arrested, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, October 22 at around 1.15pm, police were called to a report of a person in possession of a firearm in Adam Close, St Leonards.

Police at the scene. Picture: Jamie Cheshire

“Armed officers responded to the scene and a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He remains in custody at this time.

“An increased police presence is expected in the area and an investigation is under way.

“No injuries have been reported.”