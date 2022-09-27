Edit Account-Sign Out
Armed police perform raid in Selsey

Armed police were called to a property in Selsey on Sunday evening (September 25).

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:10 pm

Residents took to Facebook to raise their concerns as armed police, dog units and drones were spotted performing a raid on a property in Selsey.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of an assault at a property on Hillfield Road in Selsey, at about 8.10 on Sunday, September 25.“A man was found to have suffered minor injuries.“No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.”

