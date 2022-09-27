Armed police perform raid in Selsey
Armed police were called to a property in Selsey on Sunday evening (September 25).
Residents took to Facebook to raise their concerns as armed police, dog units and drones were spotted performing a raid on a property in Selsey.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of an assault at a property on Hillfield Road in Selsey, at about 8.10 on Sunday, September 25.“A man was found to have suffered minor injuries.“No arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing.”