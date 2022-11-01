The photos are in the windows of their office in Hillrise, High Street, for anyone passing by to look at.

The portraits, which have been loaned by Cuckfield Museum, were first displayed four years ago to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.

Phillipa Malins, on the curatorial team of Cuckfield Museum, said: “Marcus Grimes has said there was a tremendous reaction from the public when they saw the numbers who died from one small village and realised how very young these men were. That is why the portraits will be up again this year in their office in the High Street for the week before Armistice time and over the Armistice weekend.”