Remembrance Day – also known as Armistice Day – took place at the Worthing War Memorial – outside Worthing Town Hall in Chapel Road.

Wreaths were laid ahead of the two-minute silence was held at 11am to honour the end of the fighting in the First World War.

Catherine Glynn-Davies – borough councillor for Broadwater – wrote on social media that it was a ‘very moving event’.

Ahead of the service, a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “War memorials in Worthing have been tidied ahead of the town’s services to commemorate Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

“Our parks team has cleared leaves and any litter from the war memorials outside Worthing Town Hall and The Venue on Chapel Road and the Canadian War Memorial on the seafront opposite Grand Avenue. We have also cleared the war memorial at the southern end of Steyne Gardens and trimmed the surrounding grass.”

On Remembrance Sunday, November 10, the public was invited to gather at Worthing War Memorial for a two-minute silence at 11am. Commemorative wreaths were laid and the annual parade took place.

Local leaders laid wreaths for the fallen and took the salute at the March Past in front of Worthing Town Hall at approximately 11.30am after the Remembrance Service.

Ibsha Choudhury, the Mayor of Worthing, said: “I am extremely proud and humbled to represent my town and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the many local organisations from Worthing and further afield who continue to support our annual Remembrance Service and Parade.”

1 . Armistice Day Worthing Town Hall 2024 : Armistice Day: Service held at Worthing War Memorial Armistice Day Worthing Town Hall 2024 : A two-minute silence was held and wreaths were laid at Worthing War Memorial for Armistice Day this morning (Monday, November 11). Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL : Eddie Mitchell

